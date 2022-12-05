WATCH: Championship hotshot in action amid links to Burnley, Everton, West Ham and more

Burnley were the latest side to be linked with Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres at the weekend.

Burnley are in the market for a striker again this winter and Gyokeres is rumoured to be on their radar.

Trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Clarets are ready to spend big on the Swedish striker, who is also said to have interest from Premier League sides Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace ahead of January too.

The interest in his services come amid more impressive performances from Gyokeres in the Championship.

He’s been a key player for Coventry City again and his goals have been crucial in leading Mark Robins’ side back up the table. Gyokeres has notched nine goals in 19 league games, including a run of four in his last three games before the World Cup break.

The 24-year-old will be in the final 18 months of his contract with the Sky Blues come January.

To take a look at just what Gyokeres could offer your club, click the link below to see some of his highlights for Coventry City…