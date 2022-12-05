Update emerges on Sheffield Wednesday midfielder’s return to fitness after extended absence

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran is back in training and could play in a behind-closed-doors game in the next week, Darren Moore has said.

Sheffield Wednesday have been unable to call on former Everton man Adeniran for almost the entire 2022/23 season so far.

He made a promising start to the season in the EFL Cup, netting twice and providing one assist in two outings. However, his only two League One appearances both came off the bench, and they were way back in August now.

Since then, the 23-year-old has been working his way back to full fitness after a knee injury.

Now, Owls boss Moore has shed light on the plan to get him back to 100% after his return to training.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, he stated that the plan is to play him in a behind-closed-doors game for him to feature in given the lack of U21s fixtures until early January. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Dennis is back on the training ground with the main group.

“We’ll be trying to get a game (behind-closed-doors) in at some capacity to help him on his way back over the next seven days. It will help to boost his fitness levels and recovery for the first team.

“We’ve got a lot of bounce matches booked in because it’s important that they (U21s) keep training and keep up to the necessary levels and on the front foot. It helps them keep their fitness levels up that way.”

The first of what Moore refers to as ‘bounce matches’ is this Tuesday, with Huddersfield Town awaiting.

A welcome returnee…

Aderiran’s time with Sheffield Wednesday has been heavily disrupted by injury and it’s halted his development somewhat.

There’s some stiff competition for starting spots in the middle of the park too, so he’ll have to be at the top of his game if he wants to force his way into Moore’s side over the second half of the season.

There have been promising signs from the London-born talent and it will be a welcome sight seeing him back out on the pitch, but it will be crucial that he can stay fit. For that reason, it will be wise for the Owls to pace his return to action carefully, even if he is back in full training now.