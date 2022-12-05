Transfer insider tips Rangers boss Beale to raid QPR for 27-year-old in January

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could come onto Rangers’ transfer radar in January.

Michael Beale recently left QPR to take on the Rangers job.

The club’s former no.2 has returned as their new boss and QPR are left without a manager as they look to continue on their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

What QPR’s January transfer window might look like remains to be seen. But many fans are speculating online that Beale might look towards his former club for some new Rangers additions.

And speaking to thisisfutbol.com, transfer insider and journalist O’Rourke has said that QPR and Scotland striker Dykes could well be someone that Beale looks at in the January transfer window.

He said:

“It’s one that does have obvious links. You’ve got Lyndon Dykes who has played under Michael Beale and scored goals in the Championship for Queens Park Rangers.

“Rangers possibly could be in the market for a new striker and especially if Alfredo Morelos was to leave the club as well so I’m sure Lyndon Dykes is somebody that would definitely be on the radar for Rangers if they do need to bring in a striker.”