‘They’ll win the title’ – Championship promotion prediction: Burnley, Sheffield United, Blackburn, Watford and more in the running

The Championship season is approaching its halfway mark, and slowly but surely, the title contenders are starting to show themselves.

It’s Burnley who currently lead the way. Sheffield United trail them by three points with Blackburn Rovers in 3rd; two points behind the Blades.

Watford, Norwich City, and QPR make up the rest of the top-six, but only a point separates Millwall in 7th and Luton Town in 11th, with Swansea City, Preston, and Sunderland wedged in between.

The race for promotion is very much open but the title race might be honing in on its handful of candidates.

Here, some of The72’s writers make their prediction for this season’s title race in the Championship…

Luke Phelps

“For me, the current top-six is pretty widely spread in terms of quality. Burnley are the standouts this season and I think they’ll win the title with relative ease. But then the likes of QPR and Norwich City at the other end of the play-off picture are inconsistent.

“Sheffield United have shown a lot of quality but they’re so injury prone that I can’t back them to go on and claim 2nd place this year. I think a few teams will shoot up and towards the top of the table in the second half of the season – Watford are looking good, and I reckon the likes of Coventry City and Sunderland could make a late effort for the play-offs.

“Blackburn Rovers can’t be forgotten either. I think they have enough to secure a play-off place but not a spot in the top two, as they’ve been too inconsistent so far.

“If I had to pick a top two right now, it’d be Burnley and Watford.”

James Ray

“Honestly, I think the Championship’s top two will remain as it is. I’m backing Burnley and Sheffield United to return to the top-flight, although I’m not sure who will emerge as title winners just yet.

“Blackburn are in a position to challenge but I think their inconsistency will catch up with them and they’ll slip away. Watford look to have found their feet under Slaven Bilic and they could make a charge for the automatics as well.

“The chaotic, tightly-packed nature of the Championship means someone could put together a big run and make a charge, but I’ll back Burnley and the Blades to go up automatically.”