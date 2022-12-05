The latest on Cameron Archer’s Aston Villa situation: Is he going to Sunderland in January?

Aston Villa starlet Cameron Archer is once again being linked with a loan move away from the club, with reports crediting Sunderland with an interest.

Football Insider claimed last week that Sunderland are among a number of Championship sides to have enquired about the availability of Archer as we approach the January transfer window.

No other team was mentioned in the report.

So what’s the latest on Cameron Archer to Sunderland?

Since Football Insider’s report, there’s been talk about Amad Diallo leaving Sunderland and returning to parent club Manchester United.

Archer would be a like-for-like replacement, but Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray says he doesn’t think Diallo will be returning to Old Trafford in January, so a move for Archer may not be necessary.

Elsewhere, Archer’s brother Jordan – who plays for QPR – has revealed that Cameron would favour a return to Preston North End in the second half of this season, after his positive loan spell at Deepdale last time round.

The QPR man said:

“He would love to return. The fans know what he thinks of the club. It’s a brilliant place and he played some of his best football there.

“If he does go out on loan again, Preston would be his number one destination and is the main place he wants to go.”

But Alan Nixon took to Twitter yesterday, revealing on his now private account (via Football Fan Cast) that Sunderland are hoping to add some experience to an otherwise youthful side in January.

1 of 10 Who is this former Sunderland player? Josh Scowen Arbenit Xhemajli Tom Flanagan Conor McLaughlin

Archer was mentioned alongside Sunderland last summer and so it seems like the Black Cats have a definite interest in the Aston Villa man.

But so too will a number of other Championship sides. Mowbray seemingly has other priorities to attend to in January and whilst Archer would definitely be a good addition, Sunderland need players in other areas.

The Black Cats sit in 10th place of the table after their weekend win over Millwall, and they return to action v West Brom next week.