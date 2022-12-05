Sheffield United handed potential boost in coach pursuit after Premier League club’s announcement

Sheffield United could have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Dean Holden after Brentford appointed Claus Norgaard as their new assistant head coach instead.

Sheffield United and Brentford are both reported to have held talks with Holden recently.

The Bees spoke with the 43-year-old over their role as assistant head coach after Brian Riemer left to take over Belgian giants Anderlecht. However, the Blades have also held talks with Holden as Paul Heckingbottom pursues the addition of a defensive coach to his backroom team.

Now, it seems the door may have opened for Sheffield United to swoop in for the ex-Bristol City boss.

Brentford have appointed Claus Norgaard as Thomas Frank’s new no.2 instead of Holden. With the spot he held talks over now filled at the Premier League club, it could have paved the way for Heckingbottom and co to swoop in for the highly-regarded coach.

Time for Sheffield United to swoop?

If Heckingbottom wants to add Holden to his backroom team, now looks to be the time to make the move.

Brentford look as though they’re out of the race after naming Norgaard instead, so before someone else shows rival interest in the Northern Irish coach, the Blades could be wise to make a formal offer if they want to bring him in.

He’s got a promising career in the dugout ahead and after previously working as the no.1 at Bristol City, he brings a solid amount of coaching experience with him.

Holden could be a worthwhile addition for Sheffield United as they look set to fight it out at the top of the Championship for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.