Sheffield United battling Premier League club for 43-year-old coach – talks held with the Blades

Sheffield United have held talks with Dean Holden over a potential role as defensive coach at Bramall Lane, the Daily Mail has said.

Holden, 43, has picked up a good amount of coaching experience since hanging up his playing boots in November 2014.

He started out with Oldham Athletic before returning to former club Walsall as assistant manager, then heading to Bristol City to work as Lee Johnson’s no.2. Holden ended up taking the permanent job at Ashton Gate too but left in February 2021.

That was his last permanent management position, although he did work as caretaker boss at Stoke City following a spell as Michael O’Neill’s assistant.

He’s remained out of the game since but now, the Daily Mail has said he’s got two clubs on his tail.

They state that Holden has now held talks over potential positions at Sheffield United or Brentford.

The Blades are looking to bring in a defensive coach, while Bees boss Thomas Frank needs an assistant manager after long-term no.2 Brian Riemer left last week to take charge of Anderlecht in Belgium.

1 of 15 Who played the most games for Sheffield United? Rob Kozluk Phil Jagielka

Battling for Holden…

Holden has two solid options available in potential roles with Sheffield United or Brentford. Some would argue the latter is a more attractive option as it presents an opportunity in the Premier League in a higher role as no.2, but the Blades will be hopeful nonetheless.

He’s a promising and highly-regarded coach and with further talks expected in the coming days, it might not be long before we discover just where Holden will be heading.

It’d be an impressive coup for Sheffield United given the top-flight attention he’s attracting, but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.