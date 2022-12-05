Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

QUIZ: What club do these 15 ex-QPR players play for now?

byLuke Phelps
5 December 2022
QPR, despite not playing last weekend, moved up a place in the table.

The R’s now sit in 6th place of the Championship table after Millwall’s 3-0 defeat at Sunderland saw them drop out of the play-off places on goal difference.

QPR return to action v Burnley this weekend in what will be a tough game for Paul Hall’s temporary side – the Clarets sit in 1st place of the Championship table and have only lost twice in the Championship all season.

And ahead of a return to Championship action, why not try your hand at our latest QPR quiz and see if you can score 100%!

