QPR manager latest: New names being linked but no timeline on potential appointment

QPR remain without a manager as they head towards their return to Championship action this weekend.

QPR face league leaders Burnley in the Championship this weekend. It promises to be a difficult game, made even more so due to the circumstances at QPR right now.

Michael Beale left for Rangers last week and the R’s have been searching for a new boss since, with several names having been linked to the post so far.

So what’s the latest on QPR’s managerial search?

Fans will have heard names like Neil Critchley, Brian Barry-Murphy, and Mark Robins mentioned so far.

Of the three, Robins seems the unlikeliest appointment with the Sky Blues unlikely to entertain any interest in their manager.

Critchley and Barry-Murphy’s names haven’t been mentioned since the initial links, but neither name has been ruled out of the running.

Elsewhere, former R’s favourite Gareth Ainsworth has been linked with the job – the Wycombe Wanderers boss is often linked with the QPR job when it’s vacant, but he often distances himself from the rumours.

That’s yet to happen this time round though.

And Chelsea coach Anthony Barry has been linked alongside Ainsworth – like Beale, Barry looks a promising coach who’s slowly closing in on his first managerial job, but nothing has been mentioned of him since he was first linked.

Lastly, and in probably the most interesting link so far, QPR are said to have asked for permission to speak with Hammarby IF boss Marti Cifuentes.

The 40-year-old Spaniard has made a name for himself in Scandinavian football and took charge of Swedish outfit Hammarby earlier this year – he’s won 22 of his 37 games in charge so far.

QPR were said to be hoping for a swift appointment after Beale’s departure and they may yet make a sudden appointment this week.

But with the Burnley game closing in, a lot of attention at the club will be placed on that and so fans might have to wait a little longer to find out who their next manager is.