Out of favour Sheffield Wednesday man linked with winter exit

Sheffield Wednesday man Callum Paterson has been mentioned in transfer conversations at former club Hearts, Football Scotland has said.

Sheffield Wednesday’s wealth of options up top has meant Paterson has seen limited game time this season.

Even given the versatility he offers, he’s only started four League One games this campaign. His other seven outings in the division have all come off the bench, although he has found more fulfilling minutes in the cup competitions.

Given his lack of minutes and the fact his deal is up next summer, speculation has been circulating over his long-term future at Hillsborough.

Now, he’s been linked with a return to Scotland with former club Hearts.

Football Scotland has said that Paterson’s name has been mentioned in transfer conversations at Tynecastle ahead of the January window. There’s no bid been made just yet, but it seems he is in mind as a potential winter recruit.

Could a move away be best?

Paterson’s earlier mentioned versatility makes him a valuable player to have on the books for Darren Moore. However, striker is where he’s found most of his game time with the Owls, and he’s down the pecking order in that department.

A winter move would allow him to head elsewhere in the hunt for more game time and, with his contract up at the end of the season, it could mean Wednesday can land a fee for him before losing him for nothing in the summer.

Of course, Hearts could strike a pre-contract deal if they wish, but if they want him right away, they’d have to part with a fee.

This could be one worth watching over the coming months, with question marks surrounding Paterson’s future.