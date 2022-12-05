Opinion: The right time has come for 28-year-old to leave Sheffield Wednesday amid new rumours

Sheffield Wednesday utility man Callum Paterson has been linked with a move away from Hillsborough ahead of the January transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited the Scot from Cardiff City over two years ago and he’s remained with the club since.

Despite his ability play in a wide range of roles, he’s mainly been deployed as a striker at Hillsborough, and in his first season with the club he managed a respectable goal return despite the Owls’ relegation. He netted nine goals and four assists in 45 games and after Wednesday’s drop to League One, many thought he’d have a key role to play for Darren Moore’s side.

However, the 2021/22 campaign only yielded six goals and so far this season, Paterson has struggled for game time.

He’s made only four League One starts and has found the majority of his game time in cup competitions with the likes of Michael Smith, Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks and Josh Windass the favoured options in attack.

Uncertainy surrounds his long-term future given that his contract runs out next summer and now, links with a return to former club Hearts have emerged around a month after Paterson made it clear he’s been disappointed with his game time this season.

It’s a situation that needs to be looked at by the club ahead of January, and decisions will need to be made.

Has the right time come for Paterson to move on?

Arguably, yes, and a January exit could be best for both the player at the club.

With Paterson out of contract at the end of the season, a winter exit for the versatile Scot would allow Wednesday to land a fee for his services rather than losing him for nothing at the end of the season. Not only that, but it would mean he can go out and find regular game time over the rest of the campaign rather than waiting it out until the summer to find a new club.

Paterson’s drawn a fair bit of criticism from Sheffield Wednesday fans and while it might’ve been hoped he’d notch a few more goals in League One, his efforts and the role he plays deserves to be appreciated. He’s been willing to play in any position when called upon and always puts in the work when on the pitch.

It’s an under-appreciated job that every club needs someone to do, and Paterson does it for Moore’s side. Someone with his level of versatility won’t be easy to find, so he could be a tough one to replace, especially in January.

That said though, a return to Hearts could be an ideal move away. Returning to a familiar club where he was a popular figure could be perfect after some difficult times at Hillsborough, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.