Opinion: Burnley shouldn’t blow January funds on 24-year-old, Clarets need to be shrewd

Burnley look set for another busy transfer window in January, as they battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side look set to challenge for the Championship title. The Clarets have been in fine form this season and are improving every week under the watchful eye of Kompany.

It comes after a busy summer transfer window which saw Burnley overhaul their playing squad, and with promotion in their sights, the club looks set to spend again in January to ensure their promotion.

And one name being linked with a move to Turf Moor is Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish international has been in fine form again this season with nine goals to his name so far in the Championship.

Coventry rate the 24-year-old very highly. They’ll likely slap a hefty price tag on the player given their ongoing, off-field issues, and also given the fact that they’ll know Burnley have money to spend.

But Burnley won’t have endless amounts of money to spend in January. Kompany could certainly do with a striker and Gyokeres would be a really good signing, but bringing him in might leave Kompany without any resources to bolster other areas of the pitch.

Whilst the Clarets have good squad depth as things stand, they need to stick to their newfound transfer ethos and continue to bolster their depth with shrewd signings, and maybe some more loan signings.

Say Gyokeres is the club’s only January signing and he picks up an injury; it’ll be a wasted January transfer window for Burnley who only really have Jay Rodriguez to call upon in the no.9 position.

Kompany needs to be shrewd in this upcoming January transfer window. Promotion is far from guaranteed for the club and so they need to pay thought to another possible season in the Championship, and not overspend like they have done in previous seasons.