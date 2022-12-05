League One and League Two clubs tracking in-form Woking forward

League One and League Two clubs are keeping tabs on Woking star Reece Grego-Cox, reports have claimed.

Grego-Cox might be a name familiar with some EFL fans after his previous stints in the Championship and League Two.

The 26-year-old started out with QPR and played six times for their first-team, even making four appearances in the Premier League during his time on the books with the R’s as a youngster. He left the club in January 2018 and has bounced around the lower leagues since, spending time with Woking, Crawley Town and Barnet (loan).

Now, after leaving Crawley in the summer, Grego-Cox is back at Woking and he’s in the best form of his senior career.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has notched nine goals in 16 National League games this season, including a run of seven goals in six appearances across October and November.

Amid his strong form, claims have emerged from The Real EFL stating Grego-Cox is drawing Football League interest.

Their report states several clubs from both League One and League Two have scouted him in recent weeks as they weigh up a possible winter swoop for the former QPR forward.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

An intriguing target…

Grego-Cox was long viewed as a promising talent at Loftus Road and although he only managed eight goals and five assists in 77 games for Crawley Town, he didn’t make a bad impression at Broadfield Stadium.

He’s enjoying the best season of his career to date in front of goal and he’d be a versatile option in attack for an EFL club.

Grego-Cox has mainly operated on the right for Woking but can play as an attacking midfielder or striker too.

The forward is out of contract at the end of the season, so those keen could make a cash move in the winter or wait until the end of the season to snap him up on a free transfer.