Injury update emerges on West Brom trio ahead of Sunderland clash

West Brom are hoping they can call upon Grady Diangana, Semi Ajayi and Daryl Dike this weekend when they get their season back underway against Sunderland, according to The Express and Star.

West Brom have been without Ajayi since August, after he sustained a ligament injury against Wigan Athletic over three months ago. Similarly, Dike has played just two games since making the switch to the Hawthorns in the summer, which were the opening day of the season and the most recent game before the World Cup break.

Diangana is an anomaly in the trio given he has not missed any games through injury, yet he now looks to be back to full fitness after recent concerns.

The Express and Star have reported that Carlos Corberan’s side hopes Diangana will return to training, whilst also being able to call upon the long-term injured pair of Ajayi and Dike this weekend when they travel to the Stadium of Light to play Sunderland.

A huge boost for the Baggies…

To have your star centre-back, as well as your newly signed star striker out injured at the same time can be detrimental to the performances out on the pitch, and so their absences could be a huge factor in West Brom’s slow start to the campaign.

Now with a new man in charge, Ajayi and Dike will be hoping to make an impression on their return to the side, and help push West Brom up the table to where they feel they should be competing.

Despite Diangana not missing any games, he is a key player for West Brom and so having him fully fit and ready after the international break, alongside both Ajayi and Dike comes as a huge boost for Corberan and his team.