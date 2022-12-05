Hull City figure says summer signing has transfer interest but Tigers don’t want to sell

Hull City vice chairman Tan Kesler has told Turkish publication Medyatava there is interest from several European clubs for midfielder Ozan Tufan.

Hull City signed Tufan from Fenerbahce in the summer on a three-year deal and he has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers, 14 of which have been starts. During that time he has scored three goals.

Despite the 27-year-old’s slight injury problems since his switch to the MKM Stadium, he has impressed across the campaign.

His form has seen him attract attention from elsewhere, with vice chairman Kesler revealing there is interest from clubs in Turkey amongst others. However, he also confirmed the club’s stance, in that they wish to keep hold of him if they can.

“There are requests to meet for Ozan not only from Turkey but also from abroad,” he told Medyatava.

“He welcomes all of them, but Ozan is our player. We want it to serve for many years. We don’t want him to go anywhere.”

Tufan will hope to play a part when Hull City get their season back underway on Sunday 11th December when they travel to Watford.

One to keep an eye on in January…

As Kesler confirmed they don’t to lose Tufan, especially having only signed him less than six months ago. With sides looking to sign him in his native Turkey this could present the player with an opportunity to move back to his home country and could be a proposition he can’t turn down.

However, it could ultimately be the club’s decision and if the vice chairman states they don’t want him to go anywhere then only a bid matching or exceeding their valuation will be likely to turn their heads.

They are reassuring comments in a sense, as it shows Hull City don’t want to sell. But conversely, with interest gaining momentum from Turkey and elsewhere, it will certainly be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months.