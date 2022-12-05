Burnley boss Vincent Kompany linked with vacant managerial position

Belgium are considering appointing Burnley boss Vincent Kompany after Roberto Martinez left his position as national team manager.

Belgium were knocked out of the World Cup last week after their goalless draw v Croatia saw them finish 3rd in their group.

Martinez has since left his position as national team manager and it’s now being claimed by Daily Mirror (via LancsLive) that Burnley boss Kompany is being considered for the position.

The 36-year-old former player was capped 89 times by Belgium, and he’s since made a strong start to life in the dugout with his Burnley side currently top of the Championship table.

After relegation from the Premier League last season, Burnley have undergone a drastic overhaul in both their playing squad and their playing style, with Kompany ushering in a new generation of younger players whilst deploying a more positive and free-flowing style of play.

Kompany on the move?

This isn’t the first time that Kompany has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor this season – he was linked to the Southampton job last month before Nathan Jones was appointed.

And whilst the Belgium opening would of course be an attractive option for Kompany, it still seems like an unlikely move given how early it is into his Burnley tenure.

He’s got a good thing going at Turf Moor and he’s really making a name for himself. He looks likely to go on and secure promotion this season and after that, where Kompany could take himself in management is anyone’s guess.

The Belgian could be someone who replaces Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in years to come. He could go on to another big team or even take Burnley back to the promised land of European football.

The Clarets return to action v QPR this weekend.