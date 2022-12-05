Bristol City, Cardiff, and Swansea all handed potential boost in pursuit of 19-goal attacker

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has played down reports linking his side with Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.

A recent report from Football Insider claimed that Preston North End were rivalling the likes of Bristol City, Cardiff City, and Swansea City for the signing of Langstaff.

The Notts County man has 19 goals to his name in 21 National League outings so far this season, but Lowe says he’s not someone who is on his radar at this moment in time.

The Lilywhites boss told LancsLive:

“The local papers around Preston, they try and get a bit of information don’t they, but I can categorically tell you he’s not on my radar.”

Langstaff, 25, scored in Notts County’s 4-1 win away at Scunthorpe United over the weekend, taking his side to the top of the National League table and keeping his name at the top of the scorers’ list in the fifth tier.