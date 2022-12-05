Blackpool interested in January deal for French midfielder

Blackpool are interested in Estoril midfielder Loreintz Rosier, according to The Gazette.

Blackpool have had a disappointing start to the season, sitting in 23rd place in the Championship table after 21 games played. They will now be looking towards the January transfer window to bolster their squad and for reinforcements to help their chances of staying in the division come the end of the campaign.

They were linked to Estoril’s Rosier in the summer, although nothing came to fruition. However, according to The Gazette, the Seasiders are keen to reignite their interest in January, especially considering the player’s current deal concludes in June next year.

Estoril may look to cash in given his contract situation, with The Gazette reporting the Portuguese side would be looking for a fee in the region of £860,000.

However, Michael Appleton’s side do face competition from an unnamed side in Germany for the 24-year-old midfielder.

A possible solution for Blackpool…

Given his experience of playing in the top tier in Portugal, the midfielder would certainly boost Blackpool’s midfield option and provide positive competition for places at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool haven’t got the capacity to spend big in the transfer market and so could be excused for looking into the free agent market and loan market. However, with Rosier’s asking price less than £1million, it provides the club with a strong proposition and a possible solution to their problems without having to break the bank.

However, despite having experience on the continent with Estoril, Blackpool may be better going for players who have Championship and EFL experience given the situation they find themselves in currently. They are in a relegation battle and may need players who have been there and done it rather than looking at the overseas market.

Whatever happens, it will be one to keep a close eye on in the weeks and months to come.