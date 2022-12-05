‘A level above’ – League One promotion prediction: Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and more in the running

The race for automatic promotion from League One is setting up to be another tasty one.

The level of football played in League One seems to be increasing year on year, with those hopeful of making the step up to the Championship having to raise their standards with every passing season.

Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town occupy the automatic promotion spots in 1st and 2nd as it stands, but Sheffield Wednesday are in hot pursuit and a host of sides will be hopeful of staging a push for the top-two over the second half of the season.

But just who will win automatic promotion from League One? A handful of our writers debate here…

James Ray

“There are plenty of sides capable of earning automatic promotion from League One this season but for me, it’ll be two of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday. The trio have looked a level above the chasing pack thus far and a healthy gap has already been built to those in pursuit.

“The likes of Barnsley, Bolton, Peterborough, Derby and Portsmouth will be hopeful of closing the gap, but I think it’ll be a three-way shootout for the top-two spots.

“Schumacher’s Pilgrims have been brilliant and I’m rooting for them to make a long-awaited return to the Championship. However, I think Ipswich and Wednesday’s squads have the edge on them, and that could just give them the upper hand.

“It’s a tough call and it really wouldn’t surprise me if Plymouth go up, but I think I’m going to back Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday to go up automatically.”

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

Luke Phelps

“The race for the League One title is wide open right now, but it’s definitely between Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday – they’d need to drop a lot of points for the likes of Barnsley, Bolton, Posh, and Derby to come into contention.

“Of the current top three though, I really do fancy Sheffield Wednesday for promotion. They became stronger and stronger as the last season went on, largely due to their squad depth, and if they can make a couple of signings in January which I think they will, then they should be in good stead to challenge for the title.

“Plymouth and Ipswich are pretty evenly-matched right now. Both teams have have quality throughout their starting XI but both have shown slight inconsistencies in results of late. Which of these sides finishes higher this season is a real mystery, but I’m definitely backing Wednesday to claim one of the top two places.”