3 Stockport County youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Stockport County currently sit in 12th place of the League Two table – their first League Two campaign since the 2010/11 season.

Manager Dave Challinor is hoping to keep the momentum going in a side trying to stick to owner Mark Stott’s seven-year plan to get back to the Championship.

Incorporating exciting young players in Stockport’s squad will be something Challinor will want to start doing as they push on for play-off places this season or in the next.

The Hatters have an effective recruitment system that has brought in some exceptional talents in recent years, stretching from the local area all the way down to the depths of non-league.

Here are three young talents who can shine in 2023…

Daniel Okwute

This Irish wildcard was an unexpected signing when Stockport County announced his capture on deadline day.

And despite not making a single appearance for the club since his transfer, Okwute is seen as a prospect by Challinor, who has been selecting him for the bench in recent games.

Okwute is in the right place to learn, especially from the likes of his Irish compatriot Paddy Madden.

Ryan Rydel

Oldham-born Ryan Rydel is a clear example of stellar local recruitment, as the youngster has made a healthy contribution to this season’s League Two campaign with six appearances, one goal, and on assist.

The 21-year-old left midfielder left Fleetwood Town in April 2021 to join the Hatters, where his performances have made a regular for Stockport. He may well prove to be a key player for the club as older midfielders like Antoni Sarcevic move on.

Joe Lewis

Former Torquay United defender Joe Lewis had a key role in helping his previous side fight for a play-off place in the 2020/21 season, facing County in the competition where both sides failed to achieve promotion to the Football League.

In what’s been a difficult start to the campaign, Lewis has been a great replacement for the out-of-action centre-back Ash Palmer, who has now left for National League side Chesterfield.

The 23-year-old’s role, therefore, has never been more important, and he will hope to further fill the shoes of a Stockport legend going forward into 2023.