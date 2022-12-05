3 Stevenage youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Stevenage are sitting pretty in 2nd place in League Two with experienced boss Steve Evans at the helm.

But, with a very thin squad and packed schedule awaiting, bleeding a few youngsters in for the rest of the season might be in his mind.

Stevenage have shown they’ve got a productive academy after selling young players to big clubs for decent money in recent years. Ben Wilmot moved to Watford a reported fee of around £1.5m and Leke Drake joined Manchester City last year.

Here though, we put forward three current youngsters who could make their mark at Stevenage in 2023.

Mackye Townsend-West

Townsend-West then made his debut for the club in 2020 against MK dons in the EFL Trophy before signing his first professional deal a couple weeks later. Injuries kept him out of most of 2021/22 season he’s still only played twice for the club.

However, he’s still been retained by Evans and is now out on loan gaining experience with St Albans City. 2023 could be a big year for him at Stevenage as he bids to forge a career in the senior game.

Sam Tinubu

Tinubu, after impressing for the U18s, signed a professional deal in October 2021, just three months after signing a scholarship deal.

Just a couple weeks later he came on for his debut against Oldham Athletic and became the second youngest player to play for the club. The 18-year-old has time on his side and will be keen to prove to Evans that he can play a role in his senior side in the years to come.

Arthur Read

Stevenage signed Read from Brentford on loan in September 2020, then making the move permanent in the summer of 2021.

He’s 23 and has already played 81 times for the club. However, you can’t help but feel that there’s still more to come from the midfielder. He’s proven to be a creative threat when used this season and after some difficult times for the club, Read looks as though he could become a real star for Evans’ side if given a real run of starts in the league.