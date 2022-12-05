3 positions Norwich City should look to bolster in the January transfer window

It is safe to say that it has been a fairly lacklustre season for Norwich City, who currently sit 5th in the Championship table.

But the January transfer window is just around the corner and it could prove pivotal in the Canaries’ season.

Dean Smith may yet have a bit of money to spend on his side and here we look at three positions that Norwich City should look to strengthen in January…

Centre-back

This season, Norwich have tried out many different combinations when it comes to the defence, with Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele being the most common duo at centre-back and Ben Gibson playing the occasional game. However, the back-line for Norwich this season has been far from convincing, having kept only five clean sheets all season.

Whilst Hanley has had a few impressive performances over the course of this season, he has for the most part, been disappointing this season. If the side can sort out its defensive issues, then they should start to challenge for the top two.

Attacking midfield

Although the root of the Canaries’ problems this season have been in defence, that isn’t to say that the rest of the team has been perfect. Norwich do already have a decent bit of depth in the centre of the attacking midfield, but that depth is not of the greatest quality.

A slow start from Gabriel Sara and a number of frustrating performances from Kieran Dowell this season has left the centre of the attacking midfield somewhat lacking. Another option in this area would help out the attack and add a much-needed bit of creativity to a team that can often look stale.

Aaron Ramsey has often impressed in that position however if he were to pick up an injury then this could spell big problems for this Norwich City team.

Right-back

Max Aarons has been one of the stars of this Norwich team for a good few seasons now. But rumours have been circulating about a possible move away from the Canaries, with Manchester United one of the teams said to have an interest in the young full-back.

Sam Byram who joined the club in 2019 can provide cover at right-back, though his performances have never really merited a place in the first-team. If Aarons were to leave in the winter transfer window, then strengthening the team in this position is an absolute must as the Canaries would not just be losing a quality defender but they would also miss his attacking prowess.