3 Jon Russell alternatives West Brom should consider amid new transfer links

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is reportedly keen on reuniting with Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell at The Hawthorns.

West Brom were linked with the Terriers’ youngster over the weekend in a report from Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

It comes amid uncertainty over his future, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Here though, we put forward three potential alternatives the Baggies should consider instead…

Jason Knight – Derby County

There’s a wealth of midfield talent now approaching the final months of their EFL contracts and Knight might be the pick of the bunch.

The versatile 21-year-old has played a massive 139 times for Derby County and has 15 Republic of Ireland caps to his name – two impressive totals given how young he still is. He impressed in the Championship and looks destined for a shot at a higher level, and the Baggies should give him that shot.

Ben Wiles – Rotherham United

Wiles is also in the final year of his contract with Rotherham United, where he has been a valuable player this season. At 23, he’s got the best years of his career ahead of him and he’s already shown the traits that could make him one of the division’s best central midfielders.

He’s donned the captain’s armband for the Millers on multiple occasions already and deserves a chance at a more upwardly mobile club.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for West Brom? Tomasz Kuszczak Thomas Gaardsoe

Han-Noah Massengo – Bristol City

Last but not least is Massengo, who is yet another player approaching the end of their current contract. Many might’ve thought he would have kicked on more since joining Bristol City from AS Monaco, but he’s still got plenty of time to develop.

The Congolese midfielder is a talented player but after over three years at Ashton Gate, you get the feeling he needs a fresh start. The Hawthorns could be a great place to open that new chapter.