3 Exeter City youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Exeter City’s academy is renowned for its production of young talent. From Ollie Watkins to Ethan Ampadu, the academy setup at the club has consistently produced players who go on to compete at the highest level.

Since the Supporter’s Trust took over the club in 2003, the academy at Exeter has been vital in providing the personnel needed to compete in the Football League, as well as acting as a revenue source to ensure the club’s sustainability.

This season, the Grecians have boasted an extraordinary average of 5.4 academy graduates in their starting eleven, considerably higher than the Football League average of 1.25.

Here, we look at three future Exeter City stars to watch out for in 2023…

Sonny Cox

Perhaps the most exciting academy prospect in Exeter City’s ranks is 18-year-old Sonny Cox, who spent time on trial with Manchester United before signing a professional contract with the Grecians in July 2021. The nimble striker has already proven his goal-scoring capabilities, scoring five goals in 16 games whilst on loan at Weston-super-Mare earlier in 2022.

Cox first appeared for City in October 2021 as a second-half substitute for Archie Collins in the Papa John’s Trophy. Since then, he has made five league appearances for the Grecians and scored his first goal in red and white in their 4-2 defeat to Oxford United at St James Park earlier this season.

Mitch Beardmore

The second exciting academy graduate starting to earn his place in the first-team is Mitch Beardmore. The dynamic midfielder started his youth career at Yeovil Town before linking up with the Grecians after Yeovil closed their academy in 2020.

Beardmore, like his teammate Cox, scored an abundance of goals as the Under 16s lifted the EFL Floodlit National Cup in 2020. Having impressed for the Under 18s, Beardmore made his debut for the first-team in the Papa John’s Trophy and has since appeared on the bench for two League One games.

Harry Lee

At just 17 years old, Harry Lee is one of England’s hottest prospects between the sticks. Lee first appeared on the bench for the Grecians in 2020 aged just 15, and he’s now established himself as the firm understudy to Jamal Blackman. Lee signed for Exeter from the Torquay United academy after its doors shut in 2015, allowing Exeter to swoop for the young goalkeeper in the same summer they took Josh Key.

Lee is unlikely to feature again this season after his cameo at Pride Park but the goalkeeper, previously on trial with Everton, could become City’s number one next season when Blackman’s contract expires next summer.