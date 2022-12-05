3 Bolton Wanderers youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Since closely avoiding administration, Bolton Wanderers have aspirations to climb up the Football League pyramid and reach the Premier League once again.

With tight budget constraints and recent transfer embargoes, this mission has been far from simple. However, the club cemented their position in League One last season with a 9th place finish after winning promotion back into the league the season before.

Currently sitting 5th in the league after 19 games, the club are hopeful that this season could see them reach the Championship.

And here, we have identified three young talents at the club that could possibly help in this mission for success in 2023…

Eoin Toal

Toal was recruited in the summer transfer window from Derry City to bolster the squads depth in the centre-back area. At just 23 years old he amounted 152 appearances for Derry before signing a three-year contract at the University of Bolton Stadium.

He had made a handful of appearances in the Papa John’s trophy before making his full debut in the recent League One fixture against Bristol Rovers on Friday night. With 83% pass accuracy and five interceptions, Toal gave a positive account of himself and gives Ian Evatt the option of transitioning to a four-at-the-back system later in the season.

George Thomason

With already 48 appearances for Bolton Wanderers, it is easy to forget that Thomason is still only 21 years old. The central midfielder first featured for the first-team in League Two, when Bolton Wanderers won promotion via a 3rd place finish on the final day of the season.

Since, Thomason has cemented his place in the first-team squad and has completed 14 appearances, registering one assist so far this season. With a pass accuracy of 80% and a tackle win rate of 61%, it is clear to see why Evatt prefers him to others in a midfield pairing in a 3-5-2 system.

A powerful left foot and a good engine make him a suitable candidate for the left side of a midfield two.

Conor Carty

Carty has only made one appearance for Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy in which he scored. Since then he has joined Gateshead on loan. In three appearances, Carty has registered one goal which came against Southend United. There is a lack of data to judge Carty’s potential as of yet but he certainly looks to have an eye for goal in limited playing time.