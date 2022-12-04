West Brom boss Corberan plotting surprise raid on Huddersfield Town

According to Alan Nixon, West Brom are set to make a move for Huddersfield Town’s Jon Russell.

Russell’s contract is up next summer, although the Terriers do hold an option to extend it by a further year.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has been with the West Yorkshire club since the summer of 2021, joining them from Chelsea’s U23 side.

Since arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium, central midfielder Russell has made 30 appearances for Huddersfield Town. In those appearances, he’s scored two goals.

However, his time this Championship campaign has dropped somewhat – he’s only made seven appearances totalling just 528 minutes.

And now, Nixon says that West Brom are set to move and take advantage of this situation and take the former Chelsea starlet to The Hawthorns, where former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan is in charge.

YorkshireLive recently revealed that, while Huddersfield can extend Russell’s deal by a year, this looks unlikely to happen.

And they pointed out that, even though Town were in the midst of an injury crisis, he had not been called upon.

Reporter Steven Chicken said that it feels as it “he is the wrong fit” and that he “may be best moving on” should a team come calling.

Thoughts…

Russell has a good football pedigree. This comes from his time coming through the ranks with Chelsea.

It didn’t work out for him there and he joined Huddersfield Town after a loan with Accrington Stanley.

He’s proved that he is good enough for the Championship and he is still only 22. There is development potential in him; something that West Brom could take advantage of.

And Corberan my feel that he can get the best out of him after the pair excelled last season, so it could prove to be a shrewd move all around.

All in all, a West Brom move for Jon Russell would be a sound and sensible move indeed.