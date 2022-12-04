Sheffield United ace tipped to attract January suitors with Nottingham Forest having previously been linked

Guardian journalist Ed Aarons thinks Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye will have ‘a lot of clubs’ looking at him ahead of the Jaunary transfer window.

Ndiaye is currently away at the World Cup with Senegal, where he’s set to come up against England later today.

The Sheffield United man has nine goals in 21 Championship outings for the Blades this season – his best goal-scoring season so far after a long road to where he is now.

But his form this season has many thinking that there’ll be clubs coming in for him in January, with reports suggesting that Sheffield United are even expecting concrete interest in the striker come the New Year.

1 of 20 England are in a group with USA for this upcoming World Cup. At which other WC were England grouped with USA? 2002 2006 2010 2012

And speaking out on Ndiaye’s future, Guardian journalist Aarons ha offered his prediction.

“Well with Ndiaye, it’s been an amazing rise from non-league football,” he said.

“He played for Hyde and Boreham wood and then Sheffield United took a chance on him.

“And he’s been really good for them this season. He’s been really great from reports about him and obviously that got him into the (Senegal) squad.

“There will be a lot of clubs that will be looking at him now because he’s so raw, skilful and is a real threat, not just on the right, but he can play through the middle and on the left.”

And one team who have already been linked with Ndiaye is Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic previously revealed that the Reds wanted to sign Ndiaye in the summer but pursued other transfer targets instead.

A nervy January for the Blades…

Sheffield United have a number of players who could quite easily attract transfer interest in January, with the likes of Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie, and Sander Berge having all been linked with other clubs at some point this season.

But manager Paul Heckingbottom often holds a pretty firm stance on player sales and don’t expect that to change – his side are in a great position in the race for promotion and so losing players won’t be on Heckingbottom’s agenda.

Having said that, the Blades will often sell if their valuation is met and so it will make for a nervy month for Heckingbottom and the Sheffield United fans.

Sheffield United return to action v Huddersfield Town next weekend.