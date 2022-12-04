Premier League interest mounting in Bristol Rovers prodigy, says reporter

According to Alan Nixon, Bristol Rovers are facing a battle to keep hold of Kofi Shaw.

Nixon says that the 16-year-old starlet is gaining interest from Premier League sides and that this interest is increasing rapidly.

Shaw was one of the Gas players who stood out in their recent FA Youth Cup tie against Leyton Orient.

The talented playmaker gained plaudits from this game after sparking a comeback from a 3-1 deficit, scoring twice to drag Rovers level.

Shaw is definitely rising stock at the Memorial Stadium. Two goals in a game like that are always going to pique interest of clubs, and higher-tier clubs are always watching in some format or other.

That is likely the case here and it wouldn’t be an isolated incident. Premier League sides cast their scouting nets wide and cast them often.

A measure of that seems to be evident in what Nixon says and he describes this interest as “soaring.”

Thoughts…

If there is Premier League interest in Shaw then it will be a level of interest that will not die down and will not go away.

It is almost a given that Premier League scouts will be keeping a close eye on Shaw and his performances for Rovers’ U16s over the course of this season.

Should he continue to impress, then interest is likely to turn more concrete and offers are likely to come in.

Should that happen, Bristol Rovers will realistically have little choice but to release their grip on their talented teen playmaker.

Bristol Rovers return to League One action v Port Vale next weekend, after their impressive 1-1 draw away at Bolton Wanderers yesterday.