Mowbray explains decision to leave Dennis Cirkin on the bench for Sunderland’s win over Millwall

Sunderland thumped Millwall 3-0 in the Championship yesterday.

Sunderland and Millwall were the only Championship teams in action yesterday, as second tier football made a mini return after three weeks off.

And three second half goals at the Stadium of Light won the game for the Black Cats, with Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, and Ellis Simms scoring.

After the game though, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was quizzed on why first choice left-back Dennis Cirkin started on the bench.

Mowbray told Sunderland Echo after the game:

“I had a conversation with Dennis before the game because he deserves to play, he’s been amazing since I came to the club.