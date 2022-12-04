Mowbray explains decision to leave Dennis Cirkin on the bench for Sunderland’s win over Millwall

Sunderland thumped Millwall 3-0 in the Championship yesterday.
Sunderland and Millwall were the only Championship teams in action yesterday, as second tier football made a mini return after three weeks off.
And three second half goals at the Stadium of Light won the game for the Black Cats, with Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, and Ellis Simms scoring.
After the game though, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray was quizzed on why first choice left-back Dennis Cirkin started on the bench.
Mowbray told Sunderland Echo after the game:
“I had a conversation with Dennis before the game because he deserves to play, he’s been amazing since I came to the club.
“But we’re playing Millwall and 63% of their goals come from set plays, I felt we needed Aji’s height and his strength in the air.
“It was just a decision I had to make, they’re difficult conversations.”
Cirkin came off the bench with 10 minutes to play, making his 15th Championship appearance of the season so far.
The Englishman has been in fine form this season after his impressive debut campaign last time round, with his form having been so impressive that the likes of Brentford and Spurs have been linked with him.
Healthy competition…
Mowbray has some positions on the pitch in which he has a number of good players, with competition in defence looking particularly rife.
Cirkin and Aji Alese are two good, young players for Sunderland, and with names like Dan Ballard set to return soon, that competition is going to grow.
It’ll help the players develop but it will also mean that some of them will be left out at times, like Cirkin was yesterday.
Whilst it’s a nice problem for Mowbray to have, he needs to manage each player properly to ensure that nobody becomes unsettled.
Sunderland are next in action against West Brom on December 12th, in what will be another tough outing for the Black Cats.