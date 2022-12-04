Journalist says Crystal Palace are ‘still interested’ in Watford man

Guardian journalist Ed Aarons says that Crystal Palace still have their eye on Watford’s Ismaila Sarr ahead of the January transfer window.

Sarr is currently away on World Cup duty with Senegal and is likely to face England in tonight’s Round of 16.

Sarr stayed with Watford despite their relegation from the Premier League, and he has continued to dazzle in the Championship this season with six goals and three assists in 17 appearances so far.

Since signing for the Hornets from French club Stade Rennes in August 2019, he’s proven his worth.

The 24-year-old has scored 30 goals and registered 21 assists in 109 games for Watford.

His relatively young age has also not held him back on the international stage. Despite being just 24, Sarr has 51 Senegal caps to his name as well as 11 goals.

There was summer interest from Palace in Sarr but Watford held firm. Indeed, Patrick Vieira’s side were told they would need to break their transfer record to land him.

And speaking with GiveMeSport, Aarons said of Sarr:

“We talked about Villa last time, and Palace are still interested in him.

“But his contract’s coming to an end, I think it ends in 2024. So, there could be a good deal for somebody coming up.”

Watford resolve to be tested in January…

Watford sit 4th in the Championship table and would likely be wanting to keep a hold on their key players in order to maintain a promotion push.

Without a doubt, Sarr is a key player for the Hornets and he’ll certainly be someone they want to keep around for the second half of the campaign.

The 24-year-old Senegalese international has shown that he can impress on the international stage, and he has also shown that he is talented enough to hold his own in the Premier League.

When the next transfer window opens in January, Watford could have their nerves and resolve tested if Palace come with an open cheque book.