European team join Celtic, Rangers and more in pursuit of Sunderland star in surprising transfer report

Greek giants Olympiacos are the latest team to be linked with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page this morning that Greek club Olympiacos are interested in Sunderland striker Stewart.

The Scot is closing in on his return to action after a lengthy lay-off with a thigh injury. But ahead of January, reports have suggested that the Black Cats might offload him if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

Several teams have been mentioned alongside Stewart including both Celtic and Rangers, as well as Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

But Nixon is now saying that Olympiacos have a surprise interest in the Sunderland favourite.