Burnley aim to spend big on Coventry City man – but it’s not Callum O’Hare

Burnley are keen on Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, reports Alan Nixon.

Gyokeres, 24, has been in fine form once again this season, with nine goals to his name in the Championship so far.

The Swedish international netted 17 goals in the Championship last time round, making him the target of a number of clubs going into last summer’s transfer window.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page this morning that Championship leaders Burnley are now keen on the Coventry City favourite, and that the Clarets are ready to spend big on him.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is also an admirer of Gyokeres’ Coventry teammate Callum O’Hare who was reportedly close to signing for the Clarets last summer.