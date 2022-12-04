Aberdeen keen on pre-contract deal for Tranmere Rovers man

According to Alan Nixon, Aberdeen are ready to snap up Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Dacres-Cogley came up through the ranks at Birmingham City. Struggling to nail down a consistent starting place with the Blues, he moved to League Two side Tranmere in July 2021.

Since arriving at the fourth-tier club, the 26-year-old has featured 74 times for the Merseysiders, scoring two goals and registering seven assists.

With his contract due to end next summer, Tranmere face the prospect of other sides declaring an interest.

And that seems to be what has happened with Aberdeen as the SPL side sit primed to make a move.

Nixon says that this move could come in January when the next transfer window opens, but he also says that the Dons want to land him on a pre-contract deal.

Aberdeen sit 3rd in the Premiership table and a move north of the border would see Dacres-Cogley take a step up in class and competition.

Thoughts…

This is a difficult one for Tranmere Rovers to navigate – a League Two club will always be at the mercy of sides higher up the football ladder.

Aberdeen’s interest in Dacres-Cogley would mean that the likelihood is that the Scots would make a pre-contract move and tie up a deal swiftly in the New Year.

It would certainly be a step up for the 26-year-old, but with 30 Championship appearances under his belt with Birmingham City, it would be a step he’d likely acclimatise to quickly.

Come January, the Dons’ intentions will be clearer and both Dacres-Cogley and Tranmere Rovers will know where they stand.

Tranmere Rovers return to action v Grimsby Town next weekend.