3 Watford youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Things are looking good for Slaven Bilic’s Watford, who sit 4th in the Championship and five points off the automatic promotion places.

The Hornets will be eyeing up Sheffield United in 2nd place and their younger players could be pivotal in the chase.

Other youngsters can follow in the likes of Joao Pedro’s footsteps, who has really exploded this season, and the following three are capable of just that…

Yaser Asprilla

Colombian teenager Yaser Asprilla has been a pleasant surprise for Watford fans this season. His energy and work rate in the middle of the park has make him stand out in an otherwise sluggish midfield, but it’s his passing range and dribbling ability that make him a star.

It remains to be seen what position will get the best out of Asprilla, who has featured as both a no.8 and a no.10 in his 18 appearances this season, having appeared on the left wing for his country.

The 19-year-old has registered two assists this campaign, one being a delightful cross for Pedro’s late winner away at Wigan, and with improvements to come in January it’s inevitable that Yaser Asprilla will keep improving throughout the coming year.

Jeremy Ngakia

Now in his third season at Watford since leaving West Ham on a free, Jeremy Ngakia has a fantastic opportunity to make his mark. The 22-year-old right back won the Hornets’ Player of the Month award in his debut month at the club, but has since played deputy to the excellent Kiko Femenia.

Since Femenia’s exit, right-back has been a problem position for Watford, with Hassane Kamara, Mario Gaspar and Dan Gosling all auditioning for the role. Ngakia got his chance on return from injury in September, but immediately returned to the treatment table, and is finally expected to be available for Watford’s return to league action.

Jeremy Ngakia’s strengths come largely in defending, as he is a great one-on-one defender and an excellent ball-winner. He is a good athletic dribbler and on occasion has shown excellent passing ability. The key is in consistency, and if anyone can get Ngakia to his best from it’s Bilic.

Jorge Cabezas

The success of Gino Pozzo’s South American network can’t be denied. The production line has delivered the likes of Richarlison, Pedro and the aforementioned Asprilla, and the next off the conveyor belt is striker Jorge Cabezas.

The 19-year-old Colombian signed for the Hornets in 2022 from Real Cartagena. While he won’t be around to aid Watford’s promotion push, it will be intriguing to see his development ahead of his arrival in Hertfordshire next Summer.

Cabezas has four goals in 17 appearances this season in Colombia and could prove to be another Pozzo masterclass.