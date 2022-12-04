3 Preston North End youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Preston North End currently occupy 9th place in the Championship table, level on points with the play-offs.

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe will look to cement his side firmly in the play-offs after a strong first half of the season – and they’ll need a good mix of youth and experience to do that.

North End’s academy has produced very little in terms of successful players with only Josh Earl and Ben Davies making a substantial impact on the first-team.

In recent years North End’s most promising young players – Tyrhys Dolan and Joe Rodwell-Grant – have departed to local rivals Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic respectively at the end of their scholarships.

But here are three Preston players to watch out for in 2023…

Mickey O’Neill

The 18-year-old midfielder who took the Youth Alliance League by storm last season. After signing a professional scholarship in July 2020 found himself at the forefront of Lowe’s attention when he took over the club in December 2021.

O’Neill made his professional debut in a 2-1 victory over QPR in April 2022 coming on as a 90th minute substitute. He later went on to feature in two more games that season against Barnsley and Middlesbrough.

He is yet to score for North End but he has come extremely close to doing so. He has only featured once this season due to injuries and illness, but despite this, he has kept up his rich vein of form in the youth leagues even scoring against bitter rivals Blackpool.

Adam O’Reilly

Another midfielder, O’Reilly signed for the club in 2016 after a successful trial period, but he is still waiting for his time in the spotlight.

O’Reilly never seemed to catch the attention of former manager Alex Neil and was subsequently loaned out five times under his tenure. The 21-year-old Irish midfielder seemed to struggle to adapt to the Northern Premier League where he spent time with a host of clubs.

Recently though, he enjoyed a successful spell at St Patrick’s in Ireland where he scored twice in 35 and won the Young Player of the Year award.

Finlay Cross-Adair

At just 17 years old, Cross-Adair has already seen success with youth teammate O’Neill.

The striker, who has had stints on the wing, has made one substitute appearance for the first team in the 2-0 defeat to Stoke City in October.

Cross-Adair has risen through the academy ranks and has scored big goals for the youth side. Himself and O’Neill found themselves in the team that saw off Luton Town 4-1 to secure the Youth Alliance Cup with both of them finding the back of the net.