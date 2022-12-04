3 Plymouth Argyle youngsters to watch out for in 2023

Plymouth Argyle are flying high at the top of League One and there a number of relevant factors.

Utilising the loan market is at the fore with Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker being two prime examples of this.

Another though is the use of the academy – Michael Cooper in goal is attracting interest from some of England’s biggest hitters and he is one of many Plymouth Argyle youngsters worth watching.

Here, we look at three Plymouth Argyle youngsters to watch out for in 2023…

Will Jenkins-Davies

Kicking the list off is Will Jenkins-Davies. The Wales U18 international is yet to have league minutes bestowed upon him, but he has the faith of manager Steven Schumacher when it comes to the EFL Trophy. He has played and started in all four games in that competition to date, even getting on the scoresheet too. Jenkins-Davies’ strike came in a 3-1 victory over Swindon Town, opening the scoring at the County Ground.

Adam Randell

Adam Randell is certainly the biggest name on this list. It is easy for a name to fade into the background given the excellence of names like Cooper – another Argyle academy graduate. But Randell hasn’t allowed that to hold him back though – After being used sparingly last year, Schumacher has since pinned him as a key part of his midfield. Randell makes the odd mistake but that is due to his willingness to take risks.

Oscar Halls

The final name on this Plymouth Argyle youngsters is the youngest of the lot, having been born in 2006. Oscar Halls has featured alongside Jenkins-Davies in the EFL Trophy and has been outstanding in all honesty. The centre-back was also on target in the win over Swindon and has played every minute to date. He stayed out there in all three group games and the same goes for the recent win over Charlton Athletic in the first knockout round. Being trusted in such an important position as a 16-year-old speaks to his quality and maturity.