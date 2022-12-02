‘Will have just enough to edge it’ – Sunderland v Millwall prediction: The72

Sunderland host Millwall this weekend in the return of Championship action.

The Black Cats are on a run of results which lack consistency. They’ve won two of their past five, but their last outing did end a 2-1 win over Birmingham City. Tony Mowbray’s side are 15th and a win here could see them rise to within one point of the Lions.

Millwall come into this one looking to build a bridge between themselves and the chasing pack. Gary Rowett’s side sit inside the top-six on goal difference and are unbeaten in three league outings.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland look like a side capable of competing with most others in this division, however it cannot be argued they have far too many off days. Their past two wins against Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town were far from their best and improvements will be needed if they’re to get something here.

“Millwall are always a tough side to face. Despite the break, Rowett’s squad will be high on confidence and will fancy their chances in the north east this weekend.

“I can see this one being a scrappy affair, but I do think the visitors will have just enough to edge it.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Millwall

James Ray

“Millwall went into the break in a good spot and they’ll be keen to maintain their play-off charge with a result against the Black Cats here. That said, their strong home form was the main catalyst behind their rise, with their away record remaining shaky.

“That should be an encouragement for Mowbray’s Sunderland to have a real go at picking up a decent win against tough opposition here.

“However, the Lions just have the edge for me and if Zian Flemming is on form, there’s no telling just how many he can notch up this season. I’m backing him to get on the scoresheet again here to ensure Rowett’s side take all three points back to South London.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Millwall