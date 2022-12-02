The 3 players linked with Ipswich Town ahead of January including Brighton and Huddersfield Town duo

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a strong season to date, but Kieran McKenna may well use the January transfer window to strengthen his side further.

Ipswich Town boast one of if not the best squad in League One, with a number of players arguably playing a league below their level. However, injuries have meant their squad depth is being tested at the moment, and some winter additions could ease the current struggles for McKenna and co.

A few names have been linked with the Tractor Boys ahead of January and here, we look at the players and discuss whether or not a move is likely…

Morgan Whittaker

A report from TWTD stated last month that Swansea City loanee Whittaker is among those on Ipswich Town’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

It comes amid the 21-year-old’s fine form on loan with Plymouth Argyle, where he has notched up seven goals and five assists in 19 League One outings for the third-tier table toppers.

Is a move likely to happen?

Given how well Whittaker’s time at Home Park is going, there’s no reason for Swansea City to send him elsewhere in January.

As much as he could be a great addition to Ipswich Town’s already impressive attack, it’s hard to see a reality where this move goes through. If he’s not recalled to be a part of the Swans’ first-team, you’d think he’ll see out the season with Plymouth.

Evan Ferguson

Brighton and Hove Albion starlet Ferguson was linked with a Portman Road switch alongside Whittaker in TWTD‘s report.

He’s been in fine form for the Seagulls’ U21s this season and looks ready for a step up to senior football. He’s also said to have interest from a host of Championship clubs Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Preston North End, Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City.

Is a move likely to happen?

The significant interest in Ferguson would make this a difficult one to pull off for the Tractor Boys.

However, he’s said he’s open to a winter loan move, so it’s not out of the realms of possibility.

Jordan Rhodes

Last but not least is Rhodes, who was linked with a return to Portman Road by Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

He’s not been in the best form for Huddersfield Town this season, managing four goals in 21 outings thus far. The 32-year-old is out of contract at the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer of 2024.

Is a move likely to happen?

This one was a surprise link at the time and although he was a target for the club in the summer, it has been said that he is not a current target for the club. It would be a surprise to see this one materialise now.