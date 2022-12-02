Sunderland boss discusses possibility of Manchester United recalling Amad Diallo in January

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray believes Amad Diallo will not be recalled by Manchester United in January.

Diallo, 20, joined Sunderland on a season-long loan last summer. Since, the Ivorian has scored three and assisted one in his 13 Championship appearances for the Black Cats.

But a report from Manchester Evening News this week has revealed that United are open to recalling their out-on-loan players in the winter transfer window, including Diallo.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about the possibility of Diallo returning to Old Trafford, Mowbray said:

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens. But we’re not sitting here at the moment thinking, ‘Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he’s going to go and make a massive impact for them’.

“I think Man United are in an alright place aren’t they? They’re doing okay. They’ve got a young Argentinian lad (Alejandro Garnacho) coming through who’s been scoring a few goals for them… (Christian) Eriksen obviously looks really talented, and their midfield has been shaken up a little bit.

“They started with Fred and (Scott) McTominay, but now you’ve got lots of different options with the likes of Casemiro, Antony and (Bruno) Fernandes as well. I guess the point I’m trying to make is that I’m not sure he’s going to be going back.”

Diallo’s Sunderland stint start fairly slowly. But he’s quickly come into form and he’s now a key player for Mowbray’s side, who currently sit in 15th place of the Championship table.

In the absence of players like Ross Stewart, Diallo has managed to get some minutes under his belt, with all three of his Sunderland goals coming in the club’s last five fixtures.

Will United recall Diallo?

Like Mowbray says, United have a lot of decent options in the attaking midfield position, and so Diallo might not have a place in the first-team if he does return.

So recalling him wouldn’t make too much sense from a United perspective – he’s gaining some good first-team experience with Sunderland and he’s improving with every game.

But an injury to someone like Eriksen, Garnacho, Fernandes, or anyone within the United midfield could see Erik ten Hag look into recalling Diallo, so nothing is cut-and-dry.

Sunderland return to Championship action v Millwall this weekend.