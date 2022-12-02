Stockport County in advanced talks with free agent who left Burnley last season

Stockport County are in advanced talks to sign defender Phil Bardsley on a free transfer, according to Football Insider (live blog 02/12 at 12:28pm).

Burnley released Bardsley at the end of his contract in the summer after five years at Turf Moor. During that time he made 77 appearances for the Clarets, 57 of which came in the Premier League.

However, last season as Burnley suffered relegation to the Championship for the first time since 2015, Bardsley failed to make a single appearance in the top flight and so it came as no surprise to see him moved on when his deal came to its conclusion.

At 37 years old, he could be forgiven for wanting to hang up his boots, yet a new club looks to now be on the horizon. League Two side Stockport County are interested in the right-back and have entered into advanced talks to sign the player according to Football Insider.

Having secured promotion back to the Football League last season, Stockport County sit in 14th place and just seven points outside of the play-offs.

A coup for the Hatters…

Although perhaps lacking in fitness and the exuberance and energy he once had, Bardsley is a solid addition and a huge coup for a League Two side. He boasts a wealth of experience having played in the Premier League for almost all of his footballing career.

His experience will mean he will be an integral part of the first-team squad and will stand him and Stockport County in good stead for the rest of the season. His knowledge and leadership skills will make him a huge asset for the Hatters both on and off the pitch.

Given he is now 37 years old, it is likely he will sign on a short-term deal, until January, the end of the season or for one year. However, Bardsley could prove to be a brilliant short-term solution and with Stockport County not far off the top six, he could be a difference maker.