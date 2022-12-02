Steven Schumacher reveals potential return date for sidelined Plymouth Argyle star

Plymouth Argyle centre-back Dan Scarr could return from injury against Cambridge United next weekend, manager Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle man Scarr has cemented himself as a vital player for the Pilgrims since signing in the summer of 2021.

He had been a standout performer again in the early stages of this season too. However, he’s only completed one full 90 minutes since October 8th due to suspension and injury, with the latter keeping him out for all of November.

Now, an update has emerged on his bid to return to fitness.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Pilgrims boss Schumacher revealed that Scarr will be stepping up his return to action by working with head of fitness and conditioning Elliot Turner before coming back into training next Thursday and Friday. If all goes well, he will be in contention to face Cambridge United next weekend.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The plan for him is to be with Elliot and the performance team Monday and Tuesday next week and then train with the group Thursday and Friday.

“Depending on how all that goes he could possibly be involved at Cambridge. If not, he will definitely be involved for Morecambe.”

The latter mentioned Morecambe tie is on December 17th.

A welcome return in sight…

Plymouth Argyle haven’t exactly struggled for form since Scarr’s absence. The unbeaten run they were on has stayed intact, but all the same, having a player of his importance back available selection will be a welcome boost.

His towering presence at the back and leadership saw him quickly become a fan favourite after his arrival last summer and the Pilgrims are better off with him in the side.

All that remains is for the final stages of his recovery to be completed as he bids to get back to 100% and it will be hoped that he can get through the next week or so scot-free as he looks to return to Schumacher’s XI.