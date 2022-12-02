Sheffield United injury latest: Reporter shares updates on McBurnie, Ahmedhodzic, Clark and more

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is back in training and fellow centre-back Ciaran Clark should feature against Rotherham United today, Yorkshire Live’s Nathan Hemmingham has said.

Sheffield United had a number of injury issues coming into the international break.

It will be hoped that some are fit and ready to return once the Blades return to action next weekend when they Huddersfield Town upon the Championship’s return to action.

Now, with the clash with the Terriers just over a week away and a mid-season friendly against Rotherham United taking place today (Friday), an update has now emerged on some of the Blades’ sidelined players.

In a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, reporter Nathan Hemmingham has confirmed that popular centre-back Ahmedhodzic is back in training after a bout of illness. He said:

“Not clear what the illness is, but Paul Heckingbottom mentioned after Cardiff that a few staff members were also ill.

“He is back in training and should be fine for Huddersfield.”

Furthermore, he said that while injuries to Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies are long-term, summer signing Clark should be fit to play the Millers today. Question marks Oli McBurnie and Jack Robinson’s fitness for next weekend though.

“Before the break, Heckingbottom was hoping to have [Tommy] Doyle, [Sander] Berge, [Jayden] Bogle, [Max] Lowe, Ahmedhodzic and [John] Fleck back for Huddersfield. Today’s game against Rotherham should be a good run-out for them. Clark should be fit to start, but Brewster and RND are longer-term.

“McBurnie was also set to return from his hernia but his ankle ligament damage may mean he takes a while longer. It’s unclear if he will be fit for the first game back. Robinson came off injured against Cardiff and it was not known how long he would be out for.”

The clouds are parting for Heckingbottom?

The international break has provided clubs with a good chance to get their sidelined players back to fitness before the return to action and Sheffield United have certainly benefitted from the period without games.

Paul Heckingbottom’s squad is looking far stronger than it was prior to the break and he’ll have much more depth to call upon during the busy festive period approaching.

Yes, some key players remain sidelined and there’s still doubts over some, but Heckingbottom will be relieved to have more players available for selection. It will be hoped the next week or so can see his squad get through training scot-free while long-term absentees continue with their recovery programmes.