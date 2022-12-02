Reporter shares Sheffield United’s stance on Oli McBurnie as Rangers rumours persist

Sheffield United could face a contested January transfer window, with a number of players potentially set to attract transfer interest.

And one player who could come into transfer headlines is Oli McBurnie.

In truth, he’s been in headlines throughout the season thanks to him rediscovering his scoring touch in the Championship.

The Scot has scored nine goals in 17 league outings so far this season and his fine form has seen his previous links to Rangers resurface.

1 of 12 How many seasons have Sheffield United spent in the Premier League since its rebranding in 1992? 5 6 7 8

The Scottish international seems to be a long-term target of the club’s. But writing in a recent Q&A with YorkshireLive, Blades reporter Nathan Hemmingham says Sheffield United have no intention to sell the 26-year-old.

“I believe United are protected in terms of his contract and there is a plus one in there. It would take a big offer close to what they paid for him, which is unlikely given his contract length, therefore you’re not going to get a price that would make United want to do business. They have no desire to sell him. He’s currently a big part of their plan for promotion.”

McBurnie is out of contract at Bramall Lane next summer, but Sheffield United have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

United paid close to £20million for his signature in 2019.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table after a strong start to the season, with both McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye leading the Championship scorers’ list with nine each.

Oli going nowhere?

Despite being out of contract in the summer, Sheffield United seem determined to keep McBurnie beyond January, and it’s easy to see why.

He’s been a key player for them this season and his goals could yet fire Sheffield United to promotion – with Ndiaye looking likely to attract interest in January as well, there could be even more focus on keeping McBurnie.

Should the Blades achieve promotion then a new deal for McBurnie could well come to fruition, as the club won’t want to let a striker they paid £20million for leave for free.

But a move to Rangers is always an attractive option, especially for a Scotland international, so nothing can be ruled out as we near January.

Sheffield United return to action v Huddersfield Town next weekend.