QUIZ: What club do these 12 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players play for now?

Sheffield Wednesday have had some memorable players over the years, but where do the Owls’ former stars ply their trade nowadays?

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping their current crop of players can write themselves into club folklore alongside some of the stars of years gone by.

Darren Moore’s side are well and truly in the fight to return to the Championship. They occupy 3rd place as it stands and are hunting down Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in the automatic promotion spots.

There’s a selection of current players who will be fondly remembered by supporters for years to come and by earning a return to the second-tier, they’ll well and truly cement their places in the hearts of the Hillsborough faithful.

But how well do you think you know the Owls’ former players?

Test your knowledge in our latest quiz on The72 – what club do these 12 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players play for now?