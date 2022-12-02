QUIZ: What club do these 12 ex-Ipswich Town players play for now?

Ipswich Town have had some brilliant players in years gone by, but just where are some of the Tractor Boys’ former stars nowadays?

Ipswich Town’s current stars will be hopeful of writing themselves into club folklore by bringing Championship football back to Portman Road after an extending stay in League One.

Kieran McKenna’s side are well positioned to make a serious fist of things at the top of the table too. They’re battling for top spot with Plymouth Argyle at the moment but Sheffield Wednesday are in hot pursuit in 3rd place at the moment.

The Tractor Boys have some fantastic players who will be fondly remembered by fans for some time yet, but how well do you think you know the club’s stars of the past?

Test your knowledge of the club in our latest club quiz on The72 – what club do these 12 ex-Ipswich Town players play for now?