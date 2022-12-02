QUIZ: What club do these 12 ex-Burnley players play for now?

Burnley get back underway in the Championship next weekend, when they travel to managerless QPR.

The Londoners are without a manager after seeing Mick Beale leave for Rangers last month.

It should boost Burnley’s chances of a win upon their return to action, with three points able to take them six clear of Sheffield United who currently occupy 2nd.

Vincent Kompany’s side have another week of rest before then, and with no Clarets action this weekend, why not try your hand at our latest Burnley quiz?

See if you can score 100%, and share it with your friends!