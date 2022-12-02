Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

QUIZ: What club do these 12 ex-Burnley players play for now?

byLuke Phelps
2 December 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Burnley get back underway in the Championship next weekend, when they travel to managerless QPR.

The Londoners are without a manager after seeing Mick Beale leave for Rangers last month.

It should boost Burnley’s chances of a win upon their return to action, with three points able to take them six clear of Sheffield United who currently occupy 2nd.

Vincent Kompany’s side have another week of rest before then, and with no Clarets action this weekend, why not try your hand at our latest Burnley quiz?

See if you can score 100%, and share it with your friends!

1 of 12

What club does Tom Heaton currently play for?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0