QPR manager latest: Who’s in the running and when will the R’s name their next boss?

QPR are without a manager after seeing Mick Beale leave for Rangers.

His move to Ibrox was confirmed just a few days ago, after more than a week of speculation linking him with a return to Rangers.

It came just a few months into his tenure in west London. But QPR don’t look set to dwell on Beale’s departure.

So what’s the latest on QPR’s manager hunt?

Several names have so far been linked with the QPR vacancy, with one of the first names to come into contention being Neil Critchley’s.

Critchley worked with Beale at Liverpool and eventually replaced him as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at Aston Villa, and he is said to be a leading candidate for the R’s job.

Another name said to be on QPR’s shortlist is Coventry City boss Mark Robins.

But Alan Nixon says it wouldn’t be a cheap option for QPR with Robins obviously under contract at Coventry City – another report from CoventryLive has also said that the Sky Blues would reject any approach for Robins.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s academy coach Brian Barry-Murphy is said to be on QPR’s radar.

The Irishman previously spent time in charge of Rochdale and has been working with City’s youth teams since last year.

And a report in the print edition of Mirror (30th November, 2022) revealed that Chelsea coach Anthony Barry and recently sacked Cardiff City boss Steve Morison are both in the running, but they seem like outside candidates at the moment.

Lastly, QPR chief Lee Hoos says that the club will look to make a swift appointment, with the R’s back in action v league leaders Burnley next weekend – they have over a week until that game and it seems like a real possibility that QPR will have a new boss in place by then.

QPR remain in a strong position in the Championship and they’ll no doubt want a similar manager to Beale, who can help to continue the good work put in place this season.

Paul Hall has been placed in temporary charge of the side.