Portsmouth handed transfer boost as update emerges on 24-year-old’s immediate future

Portsmouth are growing in confidence that loan man Owen Dale will see out the season at Fratton Park, The News has reported.

Portsmouth managed to recruit Dale on loan from Championship side Blackpool in the summer and he’s made a decent impression since arriving in Hampshire.

He’s managed one goal and five assists in 20 outings for Pompey across all competitions, with his creative output ramping up over recent weeks after nailing down a place in Danny Cowley’s starting XI at Fratton Park.

As is the case with plenty of loan players though, the January transfer window can bring about some uncertainty.

Parent clubs are able to recall their talents back to the club for a role in their first-team or to send them to another side for the rest of the season. However, the situation surrounding Dale looks promising for Portsmouth at the moment.

The News has reported that Pompey are growing increasingly confident that the 24-year-old will see out the season at the club, with things also said to be looking positive from Blackpool’s end of things.

Best for all?

Dale is getting good game time with Portsmouth and with Michael Appleton happy not to recall him at the moment, it makes sense for him to remain at Fratton Park for the duration of his loan spell.

Pompey have shown they can progress loan players well and it will be hoped that Dale can really kick on over the second half of the season after racking up some more assists in recent weeks.

He’s the first-choice winger on right-hand side for Cowley and he’ll be hoping it stays that way moving forward.