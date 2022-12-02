Paul Warne raises concern over right-back target as Derby County eye new addition

Derby County boss Paul Warne has said he won’t be able to sign his number one right-back target until the summer, admitting he’s concerned someone could snap him up in January.

Derby County are in need of another option at right-back after struggling with a shortage so far this campaign.

Kwaku Oduroh is the only natural option on the right-hand side and he’s still only 20, so other options have been preferred at either right wing-back or right-back. Midfielders Jason Knight and Korey Smith and wingers Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have played in both roles, while Jake Rooney has been deployed as a right-back too.

However, Rams boss Warne has admitted that be won’t be able to sign his number one target until the summer.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, he added that he’s concerned someone could snap him up in January, with the League One side still unable to pay transfer fees for players due to terms agreed with the EFL after their administration.

He said:

“There is a right-back I really like who I think I can get in the summer, but can’t get in January.

“Worryingly somebody else could nick him in the January window and that can happen.”

Fingers crossed…

It will be hoped that the right-back Warne has his eyes on is still available come the summer, but the January transfer window presents the club he plays for a chance to cash in earlier, so it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

Even if this unknown player is the number one target though, you have to think Derby County will move to sign another right-back on at least a temporary basis.

Playing midfielders or wingers as wing-backs can’t go on for too long, so it could be wise to add a player in on loan for the rest of the season as a stop-gap until a permanent move can be made.