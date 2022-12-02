Paul Hall shares positive QPR injury update ahead of Burnley clash – Johansen, Willock and more

QPR’s caretaker manager Paul Hall is hoping to have a fully-fit squad for the upcoming Championship clash v Burnley.

QPR return to Championship action v league leaders Burnley next weekend.

It’ll be a tough match for the R’s who’ve had a number of injuries to deal with during the World Cup break, with the likes of Stefan Johansen, Leon Balogun, Luke Amos, Rob Dickie, and Chris Willock all sitting out a recent friendly v Scottish outfit Livingston.

But speaking on the quartet, Hall told West London Sport:

“They were just not ready at this moment and it just a case of working them back fit and hopefully they will be ready to return to training in the next few days.”

Willock has been in fine form this season but spent a bit of time on the sidelines in October with a muscle injury.

Hall went on to say of the 24-year-old:

“Chris has just come back and he is not just quite ready so we didn’t want to risk him in a game like the Livingston one, but he is back in training, but this is just one step towards the Burnley game.

“I just need to get these boys all ready for that, that is what I have been asked to do.”

Elsewhere, West London Sport went on to reveal that Tyler Roberts should be fit to face Burnley after nursing a calf problem.

A tough game coming up…

Burnley is perhaps the toughest opposition QPR could face right now. The Clarets are flying high in the Championship and they’ll be expecting a win when they come down to west London.

And QPR’s task might be made more difficult after the departure of Mick Beale. But the players will be determined to show that they can cope without the new Rangers boss.

Hall will be pleased to have the likes of Johansen and Willock back, as well as Balogun at the back – he’s been a key player since arriving on a free transfer earlier in the campaign.

QPR v Burnley takes place on December 11th and is set to be shown live on Sky Sports.